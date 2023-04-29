Davis provided 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and five blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's 125-85 victory over Memphis in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Similar to LeBron James, Davis got some much-needed rest in a game the Lakers closed out early, and the 28 minutes represented his lowest total of the series by a wide margin. Davis recorded five double-doubles in six games during the first round, and his two-way play will be key for the Lakers in the Conference Semifinals regardless if they play the Warriors or Kings. The star big man averaged 20.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.3 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game in the series.