Lakers' Anthony Davis: Double-doubles in victory
Davis totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 victory over Phoenix.
Davis played through his ongoing shoulder concern, helping the Lakers to their third straight victory. The game appeared over at halftime before the Suns were able to make a charge during the fourth quarter. Both Davis and LeBron James appeared done for the night before having to be deployed down the stretch. Davis is a regular fixture on the injury report but has only missed two games thus far. As long as he is on the floor, he is going to be a clear first-round player in every format.
