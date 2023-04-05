Davis (foot) recorded 21 points (7-16 FG, 7-12 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 overtime win over the Jazz.

Davis has appeared in nine straight games and recorded a 20-point double-double in four of those contests. He also fell one assist shy of his season high and notched multiple tallies in each defensive category for the eighth time during the campaign. Since the start of February, Davis has appeared in 25 of 27 games, averaging 26.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 blocks and 0.8 steals with 55/23/73 shooting splits.