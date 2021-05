Davis recorded 25 points (10-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 42 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Warriors.

Davis led the Lakers in scoring Wednesday and has looked dominant on both ends of the court recently, scoring at least 20 points in five of his last six appearances and registering four double-doubles in that span. He's averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in nine appearances this month.