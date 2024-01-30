Davis won't play in Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis played through the issue Monday, posting 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during a double-digit loss to Houston. However, the All-Star center will take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set, marking his first absence since Dec. 15. Jaxson Hayes started that contest in place of Davis and saw 20 minutes, while Christian Wood played 30 minutes off the bench. A similar situation could unfold Tuesday, though Jarred Vanderbilt is also a candidate for increased playing time as a small-ball five.