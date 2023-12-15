Davis (hip/groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Davis has been downgraded from questionable to out after being spotted in sweats ahead of pregame warmups. It'll be the big man's first absence since Nov. 8. In Davis' stead, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood are candidates for increased roles. Davis' next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Knicks.