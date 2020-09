Davis had 31 points (11-23 FG, 2-4 3PT, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in Sunday's Game 2 win over the Nuggets.

On a night when Davis did much of his damage outside of the paint, it was fitting that he knocked down the game-winning three off an inbounds play with 2.1 seconds remaining. The final basket gave Davis his second consecutive 30-plus-point effort to begin the series after he posted 37 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in Game 1.