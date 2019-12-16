Lakers' Anthony Davis: Drops 27 and 13 in win

Davis scored 27 points (11-23 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) in a 101-96 win over the Hawks on Sunday, adding 13 boards, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

Davis is currently swishing a career-high 85.8 percent of his free-throw attempts. In addition, another career-high the Brow is producing is the 34.1 percent from beyond the arc he was shooting going into this game. Regardless of his sloppy performance from deep in this game, Davis' improved shooting has been a contributing factor to the Lakers cracking the top five in three-point percentage this season. Per usual, the 26-year old has been one of the best assets in fantasy, putting up numbers in basically every category.