Davis posted 30 points (13-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocked shots in Saturday's double-overtime win over the Pistons.

The boards weren't there for Davis on a night when he played a season-high 45 minutes, but the big man rebounded from a 13-point effort his last time out to record his highest scoring total since Jan. 23. Davis also continues to pile up defensive stats -- he is averaging 1.7 steals and 2.1 blocks over his past 10 games.