Davis notched 35 points (11-16 FG, 6-7 3pt, 7-10 FT) along with six rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and two steals over 30 minutes in Friday's preseason victory over Phoenix.

The Brow played only three quarters but was pivotal in leading the Lakers back from a large early deficit, draining six of his seven three-point attempts en route to a game-high 35 points. Davis sat out Los Angeles' first two preseason contests and played only 17.5 minutes in his first appearance, but he showed Friday that he's primed and ready for a run at a second straight NBA championship. The 27-year-old may have his workload managed a bit due to the shortened offseason, but he remains an elite frontcourt option capable of stuffing the stat sheet on a consistent basis.