Davis produced 37 points (15-25 FG, 7-7 FT), 18 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 victory over the Nets.

Davis had easily his best offensive outing thus far this season, leading the Lakers to a much-needed victory. Playing as the undisputed alpha, Davis was unstoppable from the floor, while also shooting an encouraging 7-of-7 from the line. He is currently putting up first-round value on a per-game basis, music to the ears of anyone who managed to snap him up late in the second round of drafts.