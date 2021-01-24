Davis scored 37 points (14-21 FG, 2-3 3PT, 7-9 FT) to go along with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes in Saturday's win over the Bulls.

Davis failed to play 30 minutes for the first time in his last four games, as the Lakers held a comfortable lead for nearly the entire contest. Even so, he scored efficiently to record a season-high 37 points, connecting from all areas over the floor. He also continued his strong defensive production and is now averaging 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.