Davis finished Friday's 110-102 loss to the Timberwolves with 38 points (12-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-14 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes.

Davis put together his best scoring performance since Dec. 4, but it wasn't enough to guide his team to a victory. He scored 12 of his 14 points from the charity stripe and also helped out on the defensive end by swatting away a shot for his seventh straight contest. Davis has put up 28 or more points in four of his last five matchups and should continue to be leaned on heavily given the absence of LeBron James (foot).