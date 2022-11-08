Davis tallied 29 points (11-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 29 minutes in a loss to Utah on Monday.

LeBron James sat out the contest due to a foot injury, paving the way for Davis to be the clear-cut focal point on offense. The veteran big man did well by scoring an efficient 29 points -- his high mark this season -- but also produced a season-low four boards. The Lakers are a disastrous 2-8 on the campaign thus far, but that hasn't affected Davis' stock in fantasy, as he's played in all but one contest thus far and is averaging 23.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.