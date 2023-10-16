Davis recorded 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 19 minutes in Sunday's 108-97 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Davis is expected to be one of the Lakers' main offensive weapons when the regular season starts Oct. 24, but he's already showing dominant traits in the preseason with his stellar two-way play. Through four preseason contests, Davis has averaged 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks across only 17 minutes per game.