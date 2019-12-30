Lakers' Anthony Davis: Efficient shooting in win
Davis (shoulder) recorded 23 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 win over the Mavericks.
Davis has now scored 20 or more points in each of his last seven contests. Even though he has failed to register double-doubles in each of his last three contests, he remains productive due to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court.
