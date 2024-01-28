Davis closed with 29 points (11-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 45 minutes during Saturday's 145-144 double-overtime victory over the Warriors.

The double-double was the eighth straight for Davis and the 38th of the season -- putting him third in the league behind Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis, who each have 40. Davis is putting the finishing touches on another strong month, averaging 24.8 points, 11.8 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals through 13 games in January.