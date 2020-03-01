Lakers' Anthony Davis: Ends strong scoring streak
Davis contributed 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 105-88 loss at Memphis.
Davis was questionable due to an elbow issue prior to this game and it seemed that affected him a bit, as the All-Star big man ended a streak of eight games scoring at least 20 points. Having said that, Davis remains one of the most productive big man in the league. He averaged 25.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 3.3 assists per game in 11 February contests.
