Lakers' Anthony Davis: Erupts for 34 points

Davis (shoulder) had 34 points (13-24 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-107 win over the Thunder.

Davis was bothered by a shoulder problem, but that didn't seem to affect his performance and the talented big man supplied his second-best scoring output of the season here. This is just the third time Davis scores 30 or more points in the current campaign, but he produces enough on both ends of the court to remain an elite fantasy asset even if he doesn't score as much. Davis still averages 25.2 points per game, although he is shooting a career-low 48.1 percent from the field in 2019-20.