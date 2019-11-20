Lakers' Anthony Davis: Erupts for 34 points
Davis (shoulder) had 34 points (13-24 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-107 win over the Thunder.
Davis was bothered by a shoulder problem, but that didn't seem to affect his performance and the talented big man supplied his second-best scoring output of the season here. This is just the third time Davis scores 30 or more points in the current campaign, but he produces enough on both ends of the court to remain an elite fantasy asset even if he doesn't score as much. Davis still averages 25.2 points per game, although he is shooting a career-low 48.1 percent from the field in 2019-20.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Nearing 100 percent•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Blocks five shots in victory•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Available to play Sunday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Takes probable tag into Sunday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Swats key shot to seal victory•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...