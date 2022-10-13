Davis tallied 19 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots over 27 minutes in a loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Davis and LeBron James both notched a double-double in the contest, with Davis leading the team in boards and James leading in scoring. Both players have sat out two games on the exhibition slate as the Lakers look to keep them healthy after a pair of injury-plagued seasons, but Davis has been solid in the three preseason contests during which he has taken the court, averaging 19.3 points, 9.0 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.0 blocks over 21.4 minutes. Davis started at center Wednesday and could do so more frequently this season, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.