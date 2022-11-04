Davis (back) and LeBron James were excused from Friday's morning shootaround to keep them off their feet, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. Davis remains questionable for the game against the Jazz.

Davis is fighting through back soreness but has still posted four consecutive double-doubles while averaging 21.8 points, 13.8 boards, 3.5 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.8 steals in 36.5 minutes during this stretch. Davis' chances of playing Friday reportedly haven't changed, but it's a bad sign that he needs rest so early in the year.