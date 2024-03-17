Davis suffered a corneal abrasion to his left eye during Saturday's game versus the Warriors and won't return, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He finished with eight point (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 12 minutes.

Davis left the game during the first quarter, sat out the entire second quarter, and then was ruled out roughly halfway through the third. Corneal abrasions are typically day-to-day concerns, and for the time being, Davis should be viewed as questionable for the Lakers' next game Monday versus Atlanta.