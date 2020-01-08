Lakers' Anthony Davis: Exits Tuesday's game

Davis left Tuesday's game against the Knicks after landing hard on his tailbone/lower back, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old was able to leave the court and walk to the locker room after remaining on the ground for a few minutes, but he was clearly still hampered by the injury. Davis had five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 28 minutes before exiting the contest. The team has yet to provide an official injury designation, but it seems unlikely he'll retake the court Tuesday.