Davis will not return to Friday's matchup with the Nuggets due to a right foot injury, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Thomas Bryant started the second half for Davis. The big man ended the night with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 17 minutes. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time, but his status for Sunday's game against the Wizards is certainly up in the air.