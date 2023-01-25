Davis (foot) is on track to return for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The Lakers revealed Tuesday night that Davis was headed for a re-evaluation the following morning, and it's since been uncovered that if all goes well, he'll be back in the lineup Wednesday evening. Assuming the star forward gains clearance to play, he'll be on a 20-to-24-minute restriction after missing nearly six weeks due to a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot, per McMenamin. Thomas Bryant would be the obvious choice to move back to a bench role after filling in for Davis at center.