Lakers' Anthony Davis: Expected to play Friday

Coach Frank Vogel said he expects Davis (shoulder) to play Friday against the Mavericks, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Davis was limited to mostly shooting in Thursday's practice due to lingering shoulder soreness, though he downplayed the issue afterwards. "Shoulder feels good," the big man told Trudell. Felt fine (in practice). You don't want to really simulate what happens in games and have a chance to aggravate it." It sounds like Davis will play through the issue like he did earlier in the week, when he tallied 40 points, 20 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes against the Grizzlies.