Davis (groin) is expected to play in Game 6 against the Suns on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Davis will apparently return for Game 6 as long as he suffers no setbacks during pregame warmups. The 28-year-old missed Game 5 due to a strained groin while the Lakers lost by 30. Before leaving the Game 4 loss due to the groin injury, Davis had totaled just six points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 19 minutes.