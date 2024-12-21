Davis (elbow) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Kings.
Davis has been upgraded from questionable to probable Saturday despite dealing with a left elbow contusion. Davis has played more than 30 minutes in each of his last 10 appearances, so he should be able to handle a full workload if he's further upgraded to available.
