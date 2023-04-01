Davis (foot) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Rockets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davis continues to be listed as probable, and he's appeared in seven straight games. During this stretch, he's averaged 28.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 36.7 minutes.
