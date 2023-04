Davis (foot) is expected to play Sunday versus the Jazz, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

AD will continue to power through the foot issue for L.A.'s regular-season finale, so he's safe to activate in all leagues. Over the past few weeks, Davis has put in averages of 26.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 swats per contest on 57.8 percent shooting from the field and 73.8 percent at the line.