Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Expected to play Wednesday

Davis (knee) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Davis tweaked his right knee during Sunday's loss to the Nuggets as he recorded a double-double. However, the 26-year-old was able to return to Sunday's game and is expected to be ready for the team's Christmas Day matchup along with Lebron James (ribs).

More News
Our Latest Stories