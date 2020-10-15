Davis plans to opt out of his $28.7 million player option for next season and re-sign with the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This has been the expectation all along, but it now remains to be seen how long of a deal Davis will be willing to ink with the Lakers. Among his options are a two-year, one-plus-one deal that would give him a player option for the second season. Alternatively, Davis could sign a longer-term deal to lock in more money, but he would be sacrificing some future flexibility. Either way, keeping Davis is obviously a major victory for the Lakers, who gave up a king's ransom to bring him to Los Angeles last summer.