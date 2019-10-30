Lakers' Anthony Davis: Expected to return Tuesday

Davis (shoulder) is expected to return to Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies after getting his shoulder re-taped, per the Lakers broadcast.

The Lakers' medical staff is apparently not too concerned regarding the severity of Davis' injury, and he is expected to return to Tuesday's action. Still, it's possible he shows up on the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup against the Mavericks.

