Davis (back) expects to start Friday at Portland, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

The 28-year-old played only nine minutes Thursday against the Clippers as he battled back spasms, but he doesn't believe the injury will prevent him from taking the court Friday. The Lakers can ill afford to be without Davis since LeBron James (ankle) and Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) are already ruled out as they attempt to secure their playoff positioning.