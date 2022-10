Coach Darvin Ham said he expects Davis (back) to play Sunday against the Nuggets, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Davis was unavailable Friday against Minnesota and will need to go through pregame warmups before officially getting the green light Sunday, but he's certainly trending in the right direction. Over the first four games of the year, he averaged 24.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in 35.0 minutes per game.