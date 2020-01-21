Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Expects to play Wednesday

Davis (glute) is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

The Lakers have erred on the side of caution with Davis this season, and it's likely that this latest designation is just a formality. Davis made his return from a five-game absence Monday in Boston, but he was mostly ineffective, finishing with just nine points, four rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes.

