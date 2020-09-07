Davis went for 34 points (15-24 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a block in 36 minutes during Sunday's Game 2 win over the Rockets.

Davis topped the 30-point plateau for the third time in the current playoffs, and he has scored at least 25 points in all but one postseason appearance thus far. Davis looked dominant in the paint and racked up his fifth playoff double-double, as well. The Lakers will need him to remain at this level if they want to get past a resilient Rockets team in Round 2.