Lakers' Anthony Davis: Explodes for 37 in emotional game

Davis generated 37 points (14-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, five blocked shots and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Portland prevailed in an emotionally-charged game that might have gotten the best of the Lakers, but Davis paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a dominating effort in the loss. His 15 grabs represented his second-best rebounding total of the season. Davis's ability to stretch the court with his long-range shot was also on full display, as he drained three 3-pointers to pad his scoring total further. Despite the loss, the Lakers remain atop the Western Conference with a 36-11 record, and both Davis and LeBron James have added motivation moving forward as they try to win a championship for Kobe.