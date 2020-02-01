Lakers' Anthony Davis: Explodes for 37 in emotional game
Davis generated 37 points (14-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, five blocked shots and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Portland prevailed in an emotionally-charged game that might have gotten the best of the Lakers, but Davis paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a dominating effort in the loss. His 15 grabs represented his second-best rebounding total of the season. Davis's ability to stretch the court with his long-range shot was also on full display, as he drained three 3-pointers to pad his scoring total further. Despite the loss, the Lakers remain atop the Western Conference with a 36-11 record, and both Davis and LeBron James have added motivation moving forward as they try to win a championship for Kobe.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.