Lakers' Anthony Davis: Explodes for 39 points

Davis had 39 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3PT, 13-15 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists, two steals and three turnovers in 32 minutes during Friday's 136-113 win at Portland.

Davis put up 25 points in the first half alone, and was absolutely dominant throughout the game. The shoulder injury might continue to bother him, but that hasn't been reflected in his play. The All-Star big man has five double-doubles in his last nine games -- he averages 28.7 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 51.2 percent from the field over that span.