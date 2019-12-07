Lakers' Anthony Davis: Explodes for 39 points
Davis had 39 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3PT, 13-15 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists, two steals and three turnovers in 32 minutes during Friday's 136-113 win at Portland.
Davis put up 25 points in the first half alone, and was absolutely dominant throughout the game. The shoulder injury might continue to bother him, but that hasn't been reflected in his play. The All-Star big man has five double-doubles in his last nine games -- he averages 28.7 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 51.2 percent from the field over that span.
More News
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...