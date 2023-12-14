Davis chipped in 37 points (13-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and four steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 win over San Antonio.

The Lakers were without LeBron James (calf) for this one, so Davis was the undisputed first option on offense against a struggling Spurs team, and he fully delivered while carrying the Lakers to a harder-than-expected victory. The star big man has been on a roll of late and has scored at least 27 points in six of his last seven outings, with back-to-back 37-point outings included. Davis is averaging a robust 26.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game across his last 10 contests.