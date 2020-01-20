Lakers' Anthony Davis: Facing minutes limit
Davis will be limited to around 28 minutes Monday against Boston, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The good news is the Lakers will get Davis back after a five-game absence, but the big man will be limited as he works back from a bruised glute. On the season, Davis is averaging just over 35 minutes per game. He'll still be a major factor, but Davis' fantasy ceiling won't be quite as high as usual Monday.
