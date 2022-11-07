Davis totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to Cleveland.

Davis tallied 17 of his 19 points in the first half but scored just two points and took only two shots in 14 second-half minutes as the Lakers lost a six-point halftime lead. It was the first time the big man scored fewer than 20 points in a game this season. He has five double-doubles in eight games, and his 11.1 rebounds per game are his highest mark since joining the Lakers in the 2019-20 season.