Davis posted 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 127-110 win over the Mavericks.

Davis led the Lakers with 12 boards and finished one point behind D'Angelo Russell for the team lead in scoring, but it was his work as a distributor that stood out. The big man recorded a team-leading nine assists in the victory just two games after posting a season-high 11 dimes Saturday against Utah in a triple-double effort. Davis has actually been picking up his playmaking for nearly a month -- after averaging 3.0 dimes over the first 27 games of the campaign, he's dished an average of 5.2 assists over 13 contests since Dec. 23. He's already top-five fantasy asset with per-game averages of 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.2 steals, and he could make a push to ascend even higher if he can continue his recent development as a passer.