Davis racked up 31 points (13-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 111-88 Game 2 win over the Blazers.

Davis only needed 21 shots to score 31 points, and it was the first time he surpassed the 30-point mark since Aug. 3, when he scored 42 points against the Jazz. Davis barely played in the second half, however, and he should be rested for Saturday's Game 3, where he will try to continue his ongoing streak of three straight games scoring at least 27 points.