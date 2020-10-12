Davis registered 19 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-93 win over the Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Davis dealt with numerous ailments throughout the team's playoff run, but that didn't seem to affect his play and was nearly unstoppable during the Finals, as he scored 19 or more points in all but one of his last 10 playoff contests, posting three double-doubles during that stretch. Davis was LeBron James' perfect partner during the Finals run and made quite an impact on both ends of the court, averaging 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three-point range during the playoffs.