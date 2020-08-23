Davis went for 29 points (11-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 Game 3 win over the Blazers.

Davis has posted three double-doubles in the first three games of the series but has also done an excellent job of filling out the stat sheet -- he is averaging 29.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals per contest in the first three games of the series against Portland, providing massive value on both ends of the court and carrying the Lakers at times.