Lakers' Anthony Davis: Fills stat sheet in win

Davis had 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 128-120 win at Portland.

Davis has scored 20 or more points in 13 of his last 14 appearances, and he is shooting 51.9 percent from the field over that span meaning he's scoring both consistently and efficiently. Davis has emerged as the Lakers' main scoring threat due to LeBron James' playmaking-oriented role this season, and he should remain as one of the most productive big men in The Association moving forward even if he continues to be a regular name in the Lakers' injury report in the coming weeks.