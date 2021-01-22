Davis totaled 18 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's 113-106 win over the Bucks.

Davis has struggled shooting over his last three games, going a combined 19-for-50, 38 percent, while missing all four of his three-point attempts. While he's struggled shooting and racking up points, Davis has been busy in other areas of the stat sheet. Over his last three outings, Davis is averaging 10.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.