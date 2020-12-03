Davis' agent, Rich Paul, said Thursday that the big man is in the process of finalizing a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Though Davis declined his $28.7 million player option for 2020-21 in mid-November, the All-Star big man was never considered likely to leave Los Angeles after claiming his first NBA title during his inaugural season with the Lakers. According to the report, Davis' new contract will include an early-termination option prior to the fifth year of the deal in 2024-25, which would allow the 27-year-old to once again explore free agency. After the Lakers extended LeBron James' contract two years earlier this week, the team will now have both of its superstars on the books through at least the 2023-24 season.