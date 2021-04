Davis went for 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 114-103 win over the Magic.

Davis was able to play without a minutes restriction for the first time since returning from a calf strain and put up his season averages in rebounds and assists. Davis will the focal point in the offense as long as LeBron James (ankle) is out. Up next for the Lakers is a trip to D.C. to take on the Wizards.